Kamloops Minor Hockey Association planning memorial skate to honour hockey players killed in crash
Memorial skate at Riverside
A memorial skate will be held at the Riverside Park skating loop to honour three hockey players, including two Kamloops teens, who were killed in a car crash while traveling to practice with their Southern Alberta Mustangs.
JJ Wright and Cameron Casorso, both 18 years old, were alumni of the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association, which is organizing the memorial skate.
In a social media post, Kamloops Minor Hockey said the event will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22, with the Southern Alberta Mustangs in attendance.
“Come out and show your support for the Mustangs and pay tribute to J.J., Cam and Caden,” the post reads.
Wright, Casorso and their American teammate, 17-year-old Caden Fine, were killed on Feb. 2, when their vehicle collided with a semi truck in the town of Stavely, Alta., located south of Calgary. They were on their way to hockey practice.
No criminal charges are expected.
