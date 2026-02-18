Kamloops News

Unwelcome visitor ushered away after approaching students outside Kamloops school

Stranger jumps school fence

Photo: Josh Dawson A man who entered the playground area of Ralph Bell elementary during recess on Feb. 3 was quickly ushered away by school staff.

Young students at Ralph Bell elementary were given safety reminders after a man climbed over a fence onto the Valleyview school grounds to talk with several youth.

Brittany Robinson told Castanet Kamloops her seven-year-old son was playing with a group of friends during recess near the school’s fence line on Tuesday, Feb. 3, when they were approached by the man.

“A man at the motel there was talking to them through the fence and asking them questions like, ‘Do you know my name? Do you guys play here often?’ Or ‘Can you climb this fence?’” Robinson said.

She said the man then climbed over the fence onto school grounds, which caught the attention of recess supervisors.

“He had something that resembled brass knuckles and a large metal pole in his hands, and my kid — even though, again, not confirmed — said that he had a knife in his back pocket,” Robinson said.

She said a teacher ran up to the man and yelled for him to leave. The man eventually left the school premises.

Kamloops RCMP said officers responded to a report of a suspicious man at the school but he had already left by the time they arrived.

Mounties said the man was disoriented and taken to hospital for medical assistance.

While Robinson said the incident was handled swiftly, she has concerns it could happen again.

"Nothing bad did happen, but it could have," she said.

Robinson said she thinks the fence line should be monitored throughout recess and there needs to be a bigger barrier between the school grounds and nearby transitional housing.

School communication lagged

Robinson thinks the school’s communication to parents was lacking after the incident.

She contacted the elementary school to figure out all that transpired after hearing about the incident from her son. She said other parents she spoke with at the time were unaware it had happened.

In a statement to Castanet, SD73 said the school contacted police immediately and debriefed with impacted staff and students, as per district procedures. The school district said communications were sent to impacted parents once all students involved were confirmed.

In an email sent to Grade 1 families on Feb. 11, Ralph Bell principal Tiffany Hawkins apologized for not being in touch sooner.

“At the time, I felt that the quick and effective actions of our supervisors and teachers had resolved the matter appropriately at the school level,” she wrote.

Hawkins said in the email that classroom teachers debriefed with students in a calm and age-appropriate manner, which included safety reminders such as not approaching unfamiliar adults and to always seek help from a trusted grown-up.

“Our students responded very well, and teachers reported that students felt reassured and supported,” she said.

“Please know that student safety is always our highest priority, and I am incredibly proud of how our staff handled the situation with care, professionalism, and urgency. We remain committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for every child.”