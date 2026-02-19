Kamloops News

Kamloops-based a cappella quartet to perform wide-ranging repertoire at concert

Whose Note Is It Anyway?

Photo: Chamber Musicians of Kamloops Local a cappella quartet Slow No Tempo.

Kamloops-based a cappella quartet Slow No Tempo will be performing a medley of musical genres at a downtown venue later this month.

The concert is being presented by the Chamber Musicians of Kamloops and the quartet is comprised of local performers Graham Specht, Grant Huffman, Ryan Noakes and Simon Walter.

“They will entertain you with a seemingly random assortment of music spanning everything from rock to sea shanties to jazz and everything in between, all with their beautiful blend of voices, unique brand of humour and absolutely no other instruments,” a news release reads.

The concert, titled Whose Note Is It Anyway?, will be held at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28.

Tickets are $25, $20 for CMK members and free for students under the age of 19.

More information is available online.