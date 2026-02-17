Kamloops News

Overlapping evidence narrows focus of Kamloops Indian Residential School grave investigation, band says

Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir

Investigators appear to be narrowing their search for unmarked graves on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, but whether the area is ever excavated remains uncertain.

Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc issued a two-page written update on the investigation on Tuesday afternoon, detailing investigative efforts undertaken to this point.

“While the investigation has been more complex than we initially thought, we are making progress and will continue adapting our methodologies and information as it advances,” Kukwpi7 Rosanne Casimir said in the statement.

Three teams of cadaver dogs have searched the area independently in the years since, the band said, and their findings have some “overlap" with the results of a 2021 ground-penetrating radar survey and subsequent laser scanning.

As a result, some areas have now been ruled out. Signatures in other areas are said to "resemble burials."

“The data and findings from all three unique investigative methods overlap in several areas, indicating those zones should now be the primary focus,” Casimir said.

To dig or not to dig?

The band made international headlines on May 27, 2021, when Casimir announced ground-penetrating radar had uncovered what was said to be the remains of more than 200 children buried on the grounds of the former residential school.

The potential graves, which the band now refers to as “anomalies,” have never been excavated — and according to Casimir, shovels may never hit dirt.

In the statement, she said Tk̓emlúps is obligated to work with all other First Nations in B.C., because children attended Kamloops Indian Residential School from across the province.

“Each nation upholds its own cultural and spiritual protocols for how ancestral remains must be treated,” she said.

“We also understand that a full consensus may never be achieved. Possible future outcomes could be to preserve the orchard as a sacred site — a place of memory and healing — or excavate.”

Casimir said any remains would need to be repatriated to their home communities, which she called “an extremely complex and sensitive process.”