BC Wildfire Service, Lower Nicola Band to conduct cultural burn planned for Nicola Mameet reserve come early March

Finishing the burn job

Photo: BC Wildfire Service FILE - BCWS crews ignite a controlled burn

The BC Wildfire Service and Lower Nicola Indian Band will be completing the final 50 hectares of a 249 hectare cultural burn project that began three years ago.

Starting as early as March 2, the final hectares will be burned in a location six kilometres west of Merritt, adjacent to Highway 8 and Highway 97C.

Smoke may be visible from the Lower Nicola Community, City of Merritt, Nicola Mameet reserve number one and surrounding areas, and to motorists travelling along Highway 8, 97C, and 5, a BCWS press release stated.

The goals of this burn include reducing the fuel load in urban interface areas for community protection, reducing cured grass to allow for traditional foods and plants to re-establish and improving ungulate grazing.

The burn will also provide a cross training opportunity with the Lower Nicola Indian Band Fire Department and learning opportunity for the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology Fire Ecology Department to see live fire behaviour.

According to the BCWS, the timing of the burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Monday, March 2.

“Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days,” the BCWS release said.

The BCWS noted it works regularly with a range of partners to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of controlled burns), to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities.

“These projects are carefully planned and only go ahead at the right times and under the right conditions to ensure community and practitioner safety,” the BCWS stated.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 tollfree or *5555 on a cell phone or through the BC Wildfire Service mobile app.