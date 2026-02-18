Kamloops News

Hands-on experience key for TRU's new cybersecurity, respiratory therapy lab spaces

New lab spaces for students

Photo: TRU TRU's new cybersecurity lab comes equipped with high-tech features the university says support instruction, collaboration and real-time demonstration in a modern learning environment.

Cybersecurity and respiratory therapy students at Thompson Rivers University will be getting their reps in at two new lab spaces that have recently opened both on and off campus.

TRU opened a new cybersecurity lab in January for students in its computer network and cybersecurity diploma program, which welcomed its first students last fall.

In a news release, the university said the space will be used to train against real-world cyber threats.

The new lab seats 46 students at a time and allows them to work with “industry-aligned” tools to secure networks, identify vulnerabilities and respond to cyberattacks. Students also practice defending systems in simulated environments.

The university said the lab will help prepare its graduates to enter an in-demand industry.

“Every individual, small business, through to multinational mega-corporations is concerned about the privacy and security of their data and the networks they rely on,” said Greg Anderson, dean of the faculty of science.

“That concern is driving demand for trained specialists and that’s exactly what this diploma and lab are focused on.”

RT lab off campus

A new respiratory therapy annex has also opened at Sahali Mall.

According to an online update by TRU president Dr. Airini last month, classes in the respiratory therapy program remain on campus but the new facility provides specialized lab and study space.

Airini said the facility “significantly expands” lab and simulation capacity for the university’s respiratory therapy program and responds to provincial priorities to increase health-care training.

The annex includes three respiratory therapy labs, two simulation labs and control rooms, a student study space and staff areas, and is expected to support up to 160 students daily.

Construction and 10 years of operation is being fully funded by the province.

“Our colleagues are advancing the only health profession with core curriculum and clinical practice in both critical and community care,” Airini’s update reads.

Respiratory therapy students lost their dedicated on-campus clinic several years ago when it was repurposed into office and academic advising space. At the time, TRU officials said the university was looking into off-campus spaces for the clinic.