Layoffs hit Kamloops' New Afton mine as US$7B New Gold sale nears completion

85 mine workers laid off

Photo: New Gold Underground operations at New Gold's New Afton mine near Kamloops.

Dozens of workers were laid off on Tuesday morning from the New Afton mine.

Mine operator New Gold, which is in the process of selling to American mining firm Coeur in a US$7-billion deal, announced on Tuesday morning that 85 positions are being eliminated.

But the company says the job cuts have nothing to do with the sale.

“This reduction is part of the project cycle at the New Afton mine and is unrelated to Coeur Mining’s planned acquisition of New Gold,” the company said in a news release.

“Production growth at New Afton is expected to continue to increase year over year for the next three years with C-Zone in production.”

New Gold said the layoffs are necessary because the majority of the block-cave work in C-Zone, a section of material 1,100 metres below the former Afton pit, is now complete, with work “transitioning to a planned production-focused period.”

“We recognize the impact on our employees, their families and the community, and remain dedicated to supporting those employees who are impacted,” New Gold said in a news release.

'Stay focused'

Workers at New Afton are being told to keep their eye on the ball.

“This will be a difficult few days, and we ask that you stay focused on your safety and the safety of your co-workers as you continue to work,” reads an email sent out to New Afton's approximately 500 workers on Tuesday morning.

“If you find yourself unable to focus or unsure if you can maintain the safety of your colleagues, please speak with your supervisor immediately."

According to New Gold, affected workers will be met with one-on-one this week.

The company said exploration work continues, with the goal of extending the mine’s life beyond 2031.

The New Afton mine opened in 2012.

Flurry of activity

Tuesday's layoffs mark the latest in a whirlwind couple of weeks for New Gold and New Afton:

• Jan. 26: Charges are laid against New Gold and former New Afton general manager John Ritter in connection with an underground incident that killed a miner five years ago. First appearances in Kamloops provincial court are set for March 16.

• Jan. 27: Former senior New Gold engineer Sarah Anderson files a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court alleging she was fired for blowing the whistle about safety concerns underground at New Afton. New Gold later files a response refuting the allegations.

• Jan. 27: New Gold shareholders vote overwhelmingly in favour of a US$7-billion takeover by U.S. firm Coeur Mining.

• Jan. 30: A B.C. Supreme Court judge approves the sale of New Gold to Coeur Mining. The transaction is expected to close in March.

• Feb. 2: The five-year anniversary of the incident that killed miner Ray Rosenberg, who died when mud rushed into the confined underground space in which he was working.

• Feb. 17: New Gold announces 85 workers at the New Afton mine are being laid off.