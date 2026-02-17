Kamloops News

Emergency room at hospital in 100 Mile House unavailable tonight

Emergency room closure

Photo: Contributed ER at hospital in 100 Mile House closed from 7 p.m. tonight through 8 a.m. Tuesday

The ER at 100 Mile House District General Hospital is not available through the night tonight and into Tuesday morning.

According to Interior Health, the emergency room will be closed from 7 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday due to staffing issues.

Patients in need of immediate care can access Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.

All other inpatient services will continue at 100 Mile House District General Hospital.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.