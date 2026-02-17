Kamloops News

Kamloops council says it plans to petition province for movement on housing, infrastructure, safety needs

Setting advocacy priorities

Photo: UBCM Local government representatives vote during a resolutions session at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Victoria.

Kamloops council members are setting their advocacy priorities as this term comes to a close, naming public safety, housing and community supports, infrastructure and a Red Bridge replacement as key priorities to advance with other levels of government.

During a Tuesday, Feb. 10, meeting, Sarah Candido, the city’s Indigenous and external relations manager, said council has pressed higher levels of government on housing, including concerns about the province's housing target metrics and a lack of recovery-oriented supportive facilities for vulnerable people in Kamloops.

Candido said council’s advocacy has also included discussions related to child care and early learning, community safety and justice system reform, and the need for predictable infrastructure funding.

She noted after the NDP government's budget is announced on Tuesday, council may have other areas of advocacy it wants to pursue, especially given the province’s financial belt-tightening this year.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said there are still “massive gaps” in the realm of public safety the province could close, noting this tops her priority list for the remainder of the term.

“I think we need to make sure we keep the gas pedal down on that conversation with the province as well, and talk about the things that the province can change that would have impacts,” she said.

Neustaeter said she’d also prioritize advocacy around Kamloops’ housing needs, and progressing conversations around the Heritage Act, land rights and archaeology. She noted a recent motion from Coun. Bill Sarai, which will be presented before other Interior municipalities for support, pressing for local government inclusion when it comes to reforming these policies.

Coun. Kelly Hall said he’d add the city’s ambitious Build Kamloops initiative to the list. This involves the city's push to build recreation-focused projects like the Kamloops Centre for the Arts and the Arena Multiplex.

“We need provincial and federal funding opportunities to come to Kamloops to help support the initiatives,” Hall said.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk said he’d like to see council continue to ask for a Red Bridge replacement. The link between downtown Kamloops and the Mount Paul industrial park on Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc reserve land burned down in a suspicious fire in 2024.

The two Kamloops area MLAs told council in January they plan to push hard this year in the legislature for a Red Bridge rebuild, as well as other infrastructure investments for the region.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said she felt council needed to continue pursuing movement on topics brought forward to ministers at the September 2025 Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention, including housing, infrastructure, planning for emergency supports and heat response, expanding child care capacity, and public safety.

She also noted the RCMP contract is over in 2032 — and the province must work with municipalities to determine a future direction for policing.

The RCMP provides front-line policing services through contracts with all provinces and territories, except Ontario and Quebec, as well as several municipalities.

“I think they [the province] also have a responsibility to help fund any transition, to start with, any planning for a transition that might happen in 2032. That might be something to add to the list going forward,” Bepple said.

Hall said he felt council members must continually be seeking audiences with ministers in the months since UBCM to follow up on their priorities, adding September to February is “a long time to be forgotten.”

“I would eagerly hope that we as a community would continue to advocate — and advocate on a more timely basis — so that we continue to be in front of every minister so that they understand the needs of Kamloops are front and centre for this province,” Hall said.