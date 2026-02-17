Kamloops News

Kamloops police investigate after youth reports suspicious encounter downtown

Stranger offered youth a ride

Photo: Castanet An RCMP shoulder patch.

Kamloops police are seeking more information after a youth reported being approached by a man in a truck on Saturday afternoon.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said officers received the report on Feb. 15, at about 2:20 p.m.

According to police, the youth said they had been walking in the 700-block of Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops when they were approached by a man in a black Dodge pickup truck who offered a ride.

Police said the youth declined, went into a nearby business and called an adult.

“No license plate was observed, but the truck did have [a] scratch on the back like it had been keyed,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier.

Napier said the man, who was described as being Indigenous with a grey beard and black hair, eventually drove to a parking lot in the 450-block of Lansdowne Street.

Mounties are reminding people to review safety information with their children, including the importance of staying aware of your surroundings, and planning ahead about what to do if you are approached by a stranger.

“It’s okay to say no and to not engage with people you don’t know,” the RCMP statement reads.

Anyone with information about the incident, including video surveillance and dash cam footage that could help identify the vehicle or driver, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 as soon as possible.

People can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.