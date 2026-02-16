Kamloops News

Kamloops' Tournament Capital Centre filled with kids, parents taking part in Family Day

Family Day fun at the TCC

Plenty of kids and their parents filled the Tournament Capital Centre field house to take part in the City of Kamloops' 12th annual Family Day Festival on Monday.

Dozens of youngsters lined up to get face paint, and plenty of others waited their turn to try instruments with Lee’s School of Music, and play sports like ball hockey or wheelchair basketball.

Tasheena Campbell said her kids most enjoyed the bouncy castle and the toddler zone — a nice break in the middle of their road trip.

“We were actually just driving through,” said Campbell, who said the family was travelling from Fort Chipewyan, Alta., to the Lower Mainland. “I’d seen this, and it was convenient.”

The event took place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

With an hour left to go, City of Kamloops staff estimated about 2,500 people had stopped by the TCC to take part in the festivities.

James Doan, owner and operator of Western Karate Academy, said a scavenger hunt activity was sending plenty of kids to his booth, which offered a large punching bag set up for people to try out.

“It's been a very busy day. Lots of people, lots of traffic,” Doan said.

Along with booths, activities and food vendors, the Family Day event also featured performances from Uncle Chris the Clown, the Sim’ya Ukrainian Society Dancers, Old Time Fiddlers and Lorena’s School of Highland Dancing.