Search efforts continue for Alberta man who went missing in Sun Peaks nearly a decade ago

Shtuka missing eight years

Photo: Contributed Heather and Ryan Shtuka.

A renewed search took place in Sun Peaks last fall for missing Alberta man Ryan Shtuka, who disappeared in the resort municipality eight years ago today as a break in the case continues to elude investigators.

On Feb. 17, 2018, Shtuka, who was 20 at the time, vanished in Sun Peaks. He was last seen attending a house party on Burfield Drive.

Mounties have not ruled out foul play, but have not reported finding anything suspicious. His disappearance remains a mystery.

Ryan’s mother Heather Shtuka said she’s heard nothing new about the police investigation into her son’s disappearance, but she continues to speak awareness and keep her son’s name in the public consciousness.

She said she continues to have regular meetings with Kamloops RCMP who provide her status updates on how the investigation is going and about any tips that come in.

“They'll let us know what they're doing in terms of investigating and running down those leads,” she said.

Last October, Shtuka said the non-profit group Please Bring Me Home used search and rescue dogs to scour areas in Sun Peaks, a search which she attended.

While no sign of Ryan was found, Heather said she took away the positive feeling that they had taken another look over an area they previously searched and were more confident now that the spot did not hold any clues to Ryan’s disappearance.

“After eight years, our mindset has always been, from the very beginning, that we'll look for the silver lining,” Shtuka said.

Shtuka said Please Bring Me Home is an invaluable resource, noting the group is made up of retired police officers and private investigators who bring a different lens to the investigation and have more time to devote to it.

Shtuka was in Kamloops for a book signing on Saturday, signing copies of the two books she wrote in memorial of her son. The family held its annual Run for Ryan ski run at Sun Peaks on Sunday and are making the trek home to Beaumont, Alta. on Tuesday.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said police continue to investigate the file and encourage anyone with information or tips to please call the Tk’emlúps RCMP detachment at 250-314-1800, the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).