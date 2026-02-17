Kamloops News

Kamloops MLAs want to see fiscal responsibility, cuts in B.C. budget

MLAs want belt tightened

Photo: KTW file photo The top of the B.C. Legislature building.

The upcoming B.C. budget has Kamloops-area Conservative MLAs waiting with interest to see what comes next.

A continued ballooning deficit and large budget cuts are expected in Tuesday’s provincial budget.

Finance Minister Brenda Bailey recently predicted she was going to be the "least popular person in the province for a while" after she tables her budget, while Premier David Eby has publicly previewed cost-cutting measures at a recent unrelated news conference.

He said in a recent email that B.C. has an "unsustainable provincial budget deficit."

Current forecasts peg the provincial deficit at $11.2 billion.

Budget will take years to balance

Kamloops-Centre Opposition MLA and finance critic Peter Milobar said he thinks balancing the government’s budget won’t be a straight line, and the process will no doubt take “several years."

“I think what we need to show, especially to the bond rating agencies, is a very clear and definable pathway moving forward with real actions around tax reform to invigorate the economy, with real actions around spending controls and discipline that would demonstrate and actually be able to map out a very clear path to get back to a balanced budget in a timeline of several years," Milobar said.

He said the NDP government has yet to show this trajectory of fiscal responsibility as deficits in budgets past have continued to climb.

Milobar said budget day will show just how serious the premier and finance minister are about getting spending under control.

“The premier is talking about the ever-growing management ranks within the public service as if he wasn't the premier, and sitting at the cabinet table for all the years we were warning them that it wasn't a sustainable path of hirings that they were on,” Milobar said.

Milobar said he and the Conservatives meanwhile will be sure to check whether the province’s three-year fiscal plan “passes the smell test.”

Stamer, Luck want economic improvements

Ward Stamer, Kamloops-North Thompson MLA and forestry critic, said he’d like to see the province find ways to increase revenues from the natural resource sector to address the budget deficit.

He said he feels companies don’t want to invest in B.C. due to red tape, lack of fibre supply and changing regulations.

Stamer said he feels the finance minister is likely to try and cut costs in this budget, and he’s interested to see where the government will made those reductions.

“We're just going to have to wait and see what the government's plans are, but if we don't grow our economy there, I find it's going to be very difficult not to have a substantial deficit, probably similar to what we had last year,” Stamer said.

Fraser Nicola MLA Tony Luck told Castanet he’d like to see the deficit come down, but feels the finance minister will have a tough job “until we get this economy really ramping up again.”

“I think we really need to see that there's a lot of incentive here to get business moving again in the province,” Luck said.

Luck said he feels government staffing cuts have to be made, and he’d like to see the province audit all ministries and programs to find out where efficiencies can be made.

“I think we're overdue for that audit,” Luck said.

“If education and healthcare the two biggest line items on the budget, they're the ones that are going to have to take the brunt of this somehow.”

Cost cutting concerns

Asked if he’s concerned what Tuesday’s budget may mean for Kamloops’ Red Bridge replacement and the pending Kamloops cancer centre, Milobar said those projects had his concern before and will after the budget is revealed.

He said he's concerned for the Kamloops projects in part due to recent news that a hospital expansion in Health Minister Josie Osborne’s home of Tofino was recently rejected, and after a conversation with an engineer who said a bridge rebuild should take 18 months, not five to seven years.

Milobar said he’s heard there may be more money for trades, but cuts to the FireSmart program in the upcoming budget.

Stamer said he’s also heard rumours the province may be offering early retirement packages to public employees to cut costs.

Asked where they think the government should be looking to make cuts — and what would be a bridge too far — Stamer said that’s not his place as an opposition MLA to decide. However, he noted his party would like to see cuts to administrative jobs in healthcare.

“All the health authorities have way too much bureaucracy,” Stamer said.

Milobar said he’s going to wait and see where exactly the government decides to make cuts and find efficiencies, adding the Conservatives feel the province has not been getting better value for taxpayer money when it comes to capital projects frequently being delayed and going over budget.

“There needs to be more discipline. They need to stay within their spending envelopes,” Milobar said. “There's lots of areas that the government could rein in and bring a little more fiscal discipline to."