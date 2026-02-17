Kamloops News

Kamloops teen who threatened school shooting, assaulted police sentenced to house arrest

Violent teenager avoids jail

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Law Courts.

A teenager who threatened a school shooting while assaulting two Kamloops RCMP officers has been sentenced to house arrest following a series of violent incidents, including a bloody attack on a city bus.

The 16-year-old girl cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. She was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday after pleading guilty to a series of charges, including two counts of assault, assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats.

She was most recently arrested on Jan. 30 following an incident at the Starbucks on Tranquille Road, where she approached a fellow youth and began yelling threats.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said police arrived and arrested the teen, who became combative. She is accused of kicking a constable in the shin and scratching a sergeant's face.

Goulet said the girl threatened repeatedly to kill the officers and to take her own life.

“Then she threatened to shoot up a school and then murder herself,” he said.

The girl also pleaded guilty to assault charges stemming from separate attacks last summer on fellow teens — one on a Kamloops transit bus and the other behind bars in a Burnaby youth jail.

On the bus, she punched another girl in the face repeatedly until she was bloodied and bruised, while in jail she “lunged unprovoked” at a fellow youth prisoner, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground.

All of the offences were committed while she was already bound by probation and bail orders.

A psychiatric report described the girl as a high-risk youth with cognitive impairments. She has been diagnosed with autism and ADHD, with a history of trauma and self-harm.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Chris Balison imposed a five-month deferred custody and supervision order, to be followed by a year of probation with strict curfew, treatment and no-contact terms, as well as a weapons prohibition.

The teen will also be banned from Kamloops city buses and required to submit a sample of her DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.