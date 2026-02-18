Kamloops News

Evidence expected to resume Wednesday in trial of duo accused of torturing Kamloops man

Torture trial back on track

Photo: KTW file FILE - A bible is pictured in a witness box inside a courtroom at the Kamloops Law Courts.

Jurors hearing a grisly torture trial will return to the Kamloops Law Courts on Wednesday following an extra long weekend to allow time for lawyers to debate a legal issue.

Devon Jules and Jessica Jules, who are not related, are standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court on aggravated assault charges, accused of torturing and maiming Jessica’s husband, Brandon Hoodicoff, over a period of weeks in March and April of 2024. Devon Jules is also charged with Hoodicoff's unlawful confinement.

At the outset of the trial, jurors were warned they would hear graphic and disturbing evidence.

Crown prosecutor Camille Cook said in her opening statement last week that Devon Jules began trying to establish a drug-dealing “crew” after Jessica Jules invited him to live in the Kootenay Place home she shared with Hoodicoff and their three children.

Cook’s opening statement and Hoodicoff’s testimony have painted a drug-fuelled and chaotic picture. Jurors have been told the trio was using cocaine, crack and methamphetamine, and that Hoodicoff was kept “on a tight leash,” with limited access to his phone and wallet.

He has described being beaten, maimed, branded, cut and stabbed, and said his nose cartilage was pulled and twisted with pliers. He described having part of his ear sliced off and then burned with a torch.

Under cross-examination, Hoodicoff told jurors Jessica Jules’ cocaine use was escalating prior to the alleged offences. He also described a threat he said Devon Jules made to “dig five graves” for Hoodicoff’s family.

Jurors were sent home before lunch on Friday after a legal issue arose during Hoodicoff’s cross-examination.

The trial is expected to resume on Wednesday, when jurors were told to return to court.