First phase of major $10M renovation slated for Kamloops airport terminal gets approval

Photo: Vantage Group The holding room at Kamloops Airport is slated to receive major renovations.

The first phase of a major facelift for the Kamloops Airport terminal that officials say will improve traveller experience is slated to start this year, depending on grant funding being approved by the province.

Vantage Group and the Kamloops Airport Society Board have approved work to begin on the first phase of the total $10 million renovations for the airport's terminal.

Society president and city councillor Bill Sarai said the first phase includes $4 million to redesign the holding area, add more seating, improve wi-fi, and add food and beverage options.

Conceptual plans for the first phase also includes improved accessibility and upgraded washrooms.

The airport is currently waiting on a grant funding announcement from the province after submitting an application for the project, which Sarai said could affect the start time and scope of the initial phase.

The improvements are slated to begin later this year. Regardless of grant funding approval, initial work on the renovations will move forward starting in the spring.

Sarai said funding will solely be used for improvements at YKA.

The remainder of the $10 million renovations will be completed over the coming years.

Sarai said the terminal improvements are one of the society’s top priorities and will improve travellers’ experience at Fulton Field.