SD73 'committed' to working with parents to facilitate return of Safer Streets project

SD73 backs streets projects

Photo: KTW File Schubert Drive runs past Arthur Hatton Elementary School in North Kamloops.

The head of SD73 says the school district wants to get a School Streets project up and running, but the right pieces will need to fall into place to make it happen — even with thousands in funding already secured by parent.

SD73, the City of Kamloops and Interior Health partnered to pilot a two-week Safer School Streets program in 2023 that restricted traffic near Arthur Hatton Elementary between pickup and drop-off times, with the goal of promoting safety and encouraging healthier lifestyles.

The SD73 District Parent Advisory Council has now secured a $20,000 grant from Green Communities Canada that will be put towards a month-long project that it said would ideally resemble the 2023 pilot.

During a joint City of Kamloops and SD73 meeting last week, deputy mayor Nancy Bepple called the 2023 pilot a success and said 20 per cent of the school’s population changed their mode of transportation to and from school during the two-week project.

“And a 10 per cent shift in how people do things is considered a huge success,” Bepple said.

SD73 board chair Heather Grieve said the district received positive feedback during the 2023 pilot but there were also challenges and “quite a bit of concern,” including about bringing the project back for the long-term.

“I think there’s a larger consultative process that would need to occur before there be any kind of commitment based on the schools that were interested in participating,” Grieve said.

SD73 superintendent Mike St. John said the school district wants to see the project return, noting the health and safety benefits for students.

He said the school district is “committed” to working with the DPAC and communicating with potential partners to make it happen.

“We want to try this, we want to try it again, we want to try it a little bit longer,” he said.

St. John said a commitment to bringing the project back won’t be made definitively until the district’s staffing complement is secured in the spring, noting the school selected will require an adequate amount of staff to support the project and buy-in from the principal and community.

After staffing is determined, he said work would begin to find the right school as well as connecting with the city to determine what streets could feasibly be closed, if the project requires it.

“Whether it be next fall or a year from now in the spring, that’s kind of the window that we are looking at,” St. John said.

“But there are a few things that have to fall in place before we can take our really logical next steps to secure this.”