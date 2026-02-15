Community Futures Thompson Country inviting local high school students to new youth entrepreneurship program
Business skills for teens
High school students in Kamloops and the surrounding area are being invited to sign up for a new after-school youth entrepreneurship program that aims to impart real-world business knowledge.
The program is limited to 20 participants between the ages of 15 and 19, who will take part in weekly two-hour sessions for 14 weeks starting on March 10.
The program is being led by Community Futures Thompson Country staff and delivered using the curriculum of JA British Columbia, a non-profit that seeks to deliver education in work readiness, financial health and entrepreneurship for youth across the province.
Organizers said the program will provide a hands-on learning environment where students collaborate to create and run a business aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and aims to build leadership, teamwork and decision-making skills.
“This program offers an incredible opportunity for youth to take the first step toward their future — gaining confidence, business experience and financial skills that will serve them for years to come,” said Community Futures general manager Blair Gray.
Participants will be paid minimum wage, and will receive seed funding to launch their business venture, transportation support, food and refreshments and practical training in budgeting, saving and financial decisions.
For further information or to register, click here.
