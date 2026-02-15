Kamloops News

Probation for repeat Kamloops burglar who used rock to break into downtown business

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Law Courts.

A young Kamloops man who used a rock to smash his way into a business on West Victoria Street will spend the next year on probation.

Brayden Taylor Bussey, 18, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of break and enter.

Court heard Bussey was roaming around the Enterprise Rent-A-Car property, 174 Victoria St. West, on July 29.

“He attempted to throw a rock to break the window of a vehicle, which didn’t work, so he took the rock and instead used it to break the front door of the business itself,” Crown prosecutor Rigel Tessmann said.

“He entered the business and was in there for a brief period, maybe five minutes — he was looking around through some of the desks and things. He left in the end without taking anything.”

Bussey was identified via security video. He is known to police, and was caught committing a very similar offence close by in September.

Bussey was described in court as homeless and unsupervised. He's aged out of ministry care but is still too young for adult supports, which become available at 19.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Chris Balison highlighted that issue.

“It baffles me that not more has been done by our institutions to address this obvious gap when someone turns 18 but is not yet 19 and doesn’t have the appropriate services they need — especially when they are someone like Mr. Bussey, who is vulnerable,” he said.

Balison sentenced Bussey to 12 months of probation, with conditions requiring he stay 10 metres away from Enterprise and prohibiting him from possessing rocks.