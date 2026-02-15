Kamloops News

Kamloops area MLAs ready, but not interested in sending B.C. residents back to the polls early in 2026

Possible spring election?

Photo: . Victoria, B.C.: May 5, 2022- BC Attorney General David Eby makes an announcement about keeping communities safe in the BC legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C. May 5, 2022. (DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST). For City story by Stand Alone. B.C. Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing minister David Eby. DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST

Kamloops area MLAs with the Official Opposition B.C. Conservative Party say it wouldn’t be ideal, but they’re ready for the possibility of a snap election this spring.

Premier David Eby and the NDP hold a one-seat majority government in the B.C. Legislature, and recently saw the Green Party shake the stability of the government when they opted not to renew their co-operation agreement with the NDP.

As the province gets set to table its budget this week, there will be a window of opportunity starting Feb. 18 to May 28, when the legislature is scheduled to sit, when the NDP could manufacture an early election, catching the B.C. Conservatives at a moment of maximum organizational chaos, in the middle of a leadership race to replace John Rustad.

Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar, who’s one of 10 people running in that leadership race, told Castanet Kamloops their party would always want to see the government go, but would prefer an election after they have that new leader come May 30.

“We would rather finish our leadership race and have a new leader in place, and we can always bring the government down in the fall session on a confidence vote then,” Milobar said.

“But if the premier decides to play procedural games and manufacture an election, despite having the majority, then we're ready as a party and as a group to fight the general election for sure.”

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer said it wouldn’t matter if an election were to happen this spring while his Conservatives are in the middle of a leadership campaign.

“To me, it doesn't matter,” Stamer said. “We're ready to start governing tomorrow if we have to.”

Stamer said if there’s a spring election, interim leader Trevor Halford would lead the charge, and he’s not running for the permanent leadership position.

“I’m not looking forward to an election. I know it seems like we just had an election, but it was a year and a half [ago],” Stamer said. “But, from my perspective, the only way we're going to turn this province around is to get us a chance to drive the bus.”

Fraser-Nicola MLA Tony Luck said his party is “itching to become government” and will have a great shot once their leader is in place, but he’d personally rather wait three years from now to see another and get some work done in the interim.

“I'm kind of torn on it,” Luck said.

“I think the people in the province want to get things done and move forward, and for us to get working.”

Eby holds the key

Milobar said the Greens decision to back out is inconsequential to a spring election happening and will come down to whether or not Premier Eby wants to gamble his one-seat majority and try capitalize on his party being tied up in a leadership race.

“I think that would be met with a lot of cynicism and skepticism by the broader public,” Milobar said. “I’m more aligned with what a lot of the Victoria media punditry are saying — they don't necessarily see it happening. They can see it being a threat, but not necessarily happening.”

Luck said Eby could try to capitalize on the “perceived chaos” the B.C. Conservatives are in right now with a spring election before a new leader is in place, but he feels their party has a strong caucus.

“It’s up to the Premier. He could manufacturer a non-confidence vote if he wants — just have a couple of his members stay away and we're there,” Luck said.

Stamer said he’s not sure if Eby would call an election, but he feels there’s going to be a lot of pressure on the government and its caucus this upcoming session with expected cuts coming in the 2026 budget.

Stamer said if every opposition MLA votes against the budget, that means all NDP MLAs have to vote along party lines and support what could be a controversial budget.

“And if that doesn't happen, that triggers an election,” Stamer noted.

The NDP has 47 members in the 93-seat legislature, while the Greens have two. The Opposition B.C. Conservatives have 39 seats, having lost five members from their caucus who are now sitting as Independents.

— with files from Rob Shaw