Mother of man who went missing in Sun Peaks eight years ago signs books in Kamloops

Keeping his memory alive

Photo: Michael Potestio Heather Shtuka signs a copy of a children's book for a woman at Indigo on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Heather Shtuka, the mother of a young man who vanished eight years ago from Sun Peaks, was at Indigo in Kamloops Saturday for a book signing.

Shtuka was signing copies of her two books Missing From Me and Let's Talk About Dinosaurs.

Missing From Me chronicles the year following her son’s disappearance, giving readers a glimpse into the mundanity of her family’s existence before Ryan vanished and details what it was like finding out her son was missing.

Let’s Talk About Dinosaurs is a children’s book inspired by a questioning answer game her son used to play with his family when he was a child.

"It's sort of a fun nod to Ryan and his love of dinosaurs when he was a child," Shtuka told Castanet Kamloops.

She said Missing From Me is a memorial to Ryan while Let’s Talk About Dinosaurs brought back for her sweet memories of his childhood.

Shtuka said during the signing the books are a way to keep her son's memory alive.

The Shtuka family is in Sun Peaks today for their annual Run for Ryan — a memorial ski run to honour their missing son.

Ryan Shtuka, 20, was last seen on Feb. 17, 2018, at a house party in Sun Peaks. He disappeared after apparently making the trek home at about 2 a.m.

Tuesday will mark eight years since his disappearance.