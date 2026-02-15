Mother of man who went missing in Sun Peaks eight years ago signs books in Kamloops
Keeping his memory alive
Heather Shtuka, the mother of a young man who vanished eight years ago from Sun Peaks, was at Indigo in Kamloops Saturday for a book signing.
Shtuka was signing copies of her two books Missing From Me and Let's Talk About Dinosaurs.
Missing From Me chronicles the year following her son’s disappearance, giving readers a glimpse into the mundanity of her family’s existence before Ryan vanished and details what it was like finding out her son was missing.
Let’s Talk About Dinosaurs is a children’s book inspired by a questioning answer game her son used to play with his family when he was a child.
"It's sort of a fun nod to Ryan and his love of dinosaurs when he was a child," Shtuka told Castanet Kamloops.
She said Missing From Me is a memorial to Ryan while Let’s Talk About Dinosaurs brought back for her sweet memories of his childhood.
Shtuka said during the signing the books are a way to keep her son's memory alive.
The Shtuka family is in Sun Peaks today for their annual Run for Ryan — a memorial ski run to honour their missing son.
Ryan Shtuka, 20, was last seen on Feb. 17, 2018, at a house party in Sun Peaks. He disappeared after apparently making the trek home at about 2 a.m.
Tuesday will mark eight years since his disappearance.
