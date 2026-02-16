Kamloops News

MP Arnold still in market for Kamloops office that checks all the boxes

MP still searching for office

Photo: Conservative Party of Canada FILE Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies MP Mel Arnold

Kamloops’ newest representative in Parliament is still without an office in the city where the majority of his constituents live — more than nine months after last year's election.

Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies MP Mel Arnold says he’s still looking for the right fit when it comes to opening a constituency office in the Tournament Capital.

“We still continue to search. I've looked at a few and it's still a bit of a challenge to find something that meets in with the requirements of the House of Commons,” Arnold said.

He told Castanet there is “a fairly long list of requirements and expectations” for a constituency office in terms of things such as accessibility, safety, size and space, while coming in under a set budget.

Arnold said he still hopes to open a Kamloops office soon, and is still actively searching for a space.

He said the biggest challenge has been finding that appropriate office space located in the portion of Kamloops he’s responsible for, noting there are many in the part of town where Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola MP Frank Caputo resides.

Arnold represents Kamloops east of Sixth Avenue, which includes all of Valleyview, Dallas and Barnhartvale and large chunks of Sahali and the downtown core.

While he could set up a Kamloops office in Caputo’s portion of the city, Arnold said he feels constituents would like him to find a permanent spot that’s located in a neighbourhood of Kamloops he’s responsible for.

“A big chunk of the real estate in Kamloops in my riding … is either residential or light industrial. There's limited amount of actual commercial office space there,” Arnold said.

Arnold, who previously served as MP for the former North Okanagan-Shuswap riding and lives in Salmon Arm, was elected to a third term on April 28.

He said on the campaign trail that he planned to spend "a significant amount of time in Kamloops as well because there’s a significant portion of the population [of the riding] there."

Arnold represents approximately 110,000 constituents as MP for Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies.

Keeping Kamloops together under one riding was a sticking point for some in 2022 when the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission held a hearing in Kamloops on proposed changes to riding maps.

One issue expressed at the meeting was the concern voters in east Kamloops would have lesser access to their MP, whose constituency office would likely be in the Shuswap.

The entire city was previously part of the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding, which was represented by Caputo, who now represents the redrawn Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola.

“It's just trying to find the right spot, at the right price, at the right availability and I have looked at a few, but we just haven't found the right spot yet,” Arnold said. “I want to make sure it's accessible with good parking, good access — all of those pieces.”

In the meantime, Arnold noted most constituent inquiries come in via phone or email and he hasn’t yet had any issues of inconvenience for constituents.