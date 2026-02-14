Kamloops News

Kamloops Blazers will add Devan Dubnyk to its Legends Banner at March 7 home game

Photo: KTW file photo Kamloops Blazer alumni Devan Dubnyk will be honoured ahead of the March 7 home game.

The Kamloops Blazers will honour one of the top goalies in the franchise history next month ahead of a game against the Vancouver Giants.

This special evening will celebrate the legacy of former Blazer great Devan Dubnyk, who will be officially added to the Blazers’ prestigious Legends Banner in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the team.

The six-foot-six inch tall netminder — lovingly nicknamed “The Giraffe” during his Blazers days — played four seasons in Kamloops from 2002–2006, appearing in 192 career games, and posting a 2.69 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and a record 15 shutouts.

Dubnyk, who’s from Calgary, Alta., went on to be drafted 14th overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2004 NHL Draft and enjoyed a 16-year pro career which included 542 NHL games with Edmonton, Nashville, Minnesota, San Jose and Colorado.

Legends Night, presented by Metro Reload, takes place at the Sandman Centre at 6:00 p.m. ahead of the March 7 home game.

The night’s festivities will include a special pregame Legends Night presentation before puck drop, and limited-edition Devan Dubnyk warmup jerseys, worn by the Blazers to be auctioned off after the game to fundraiser for KidSport Kamloops.

There will also be a commemorative Devan Dubnyk photo giveaway for the first 1,500 fans in the building, autograph signing with Dubnyk during the first intermission, at the east end of the concourse beside the newly created Legends Wall and special giveaways throughout the game.

Dubnyk will become the 14th player and 3rd goaltender in franchise history to be added to the Legends Banner.

During his junior hockey career, Dubnyk was selected for the 2004 CHL Top Prospects game and named the 2004 WHL and CHL Scholastic Player of the Year.

His NHL accolades include the 2015 Bill Masterton Trophy, which is awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

He was named a second team NHL All-Star in the 2015 season and appeared in three NHL All-Star games in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

In 2014-15 Dubnyk was a runner-up for the NHL’s Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the goalie judged to be the best at the psotiioon that season. He finished third in voting, behind Pekka Rinne and winner Carey rice the year.

Dubnyk also represented Canada internationally winning a gold medal at the 2006 World Junior Hockey Championships.

He was a member of Canada's roster for the 2010, 2011 and 2012 World Hockey Championships. He also won a gold medal with Canada at the 2012 Spengler Cup.

Tickets for Legends Night are available now at www.blazerhockey.com or through the Sandman Centre Box Office.