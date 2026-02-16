Kamloops News

City of Kamloops says eastbound on-ramp to Overlanders Bridge will close for three days

Photo: City of Kamloops This stretch of road just west of Overlanders Bridge will be closed for three days next week due to ditch clearing and lighting upgrades.

The eastbound on-ramp linking the Summit Connector to the Overlanders Bridge will be closed for a three-day stretch as ditch clearing and lighting upgrades take place.

In a Facebook post, the City of Kamloops said the road closure will be in place from Tuesday, Feb. 17 until Thursday, Feb. 19.

“The Summit Connector/Victoria Street West eastbound on-ramp will be closed as crews perform critical ditch clearing to remove silt and vegetation,” the city said.

“Lighting upgrades will also take place during this time.”

Drivers are encouraged to use caution, follow signage and plan ahead.