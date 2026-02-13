Kamloops News

Kamloops arson suspect walks free after new information comes to light

Arson case extinguished

Photo: Josh Dawson An arson suspect police arrested for this fire on Kingston Avenue on Jan. 11 is a free man after a Crown prosecutor issued a sty of proceedings in court last week.

An arson suspect who police connected with two fires in January has been let off the hook after the Crown issued a stay of proceedings last week.

Charges of arson and break and enter were laid against a man in his early 30s in connection with a fire in the 600-block of Kingston Avenue on Jan. 11.

Michael James George Nelson appeared in Kamloops provincial court for a sentencing hearing on Feb. 4, at which point a stay of proceedings was issued, meaning the charges have been dropped.

A BC Prosecution Service spokesperson told Castanet the decision to stay the charges was made after a prosecutor was given new information.

“After reviewing this information and the rest of the file materials, the prosecutor concluded the charge approval standard was no longer met. In these circumstances a stay of proceedings is the appropriate course of action,” Damienne Darby said via email.

She would not say what the new information was.

Nelson was arrested in connection with the fire on Jan. 14.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier told Castanet Kamloops via email that police forwarded the evidence it gathered to the prosecution, and the Crown initially approved charges.

Napier said the fire is still being investigated. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.