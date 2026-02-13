Kamloops News

Despite video footage, Kamloops arson suspect walks free after new information comes to light

Arson case extinguished

Photo: Josh Dawson An arson suspect police arrested for this fire on Kingston Avenue on Jan. 11 is a free man after a Crown prosecutor issued a sty of proceedings in court last week.

An arson suspect who police connected with two fires in January has been let off the hook after the Crown issued a stay of proceedings last week.

Michael James George Nelson, who’s in his early 30s, was facing charges of arson damaging property and break and enter to commit an indictable offence, in connection with a fire at a commercial property in the 600-block of Kingston Ave. Just after noon on Jan. 11.

He appeared in Kamloops provincial court for a disposition hearing back on Feb. 4, at which point, a stay of proceedings was issued, meaning the charges have been dropped and Nelson allowed to go free.

BC Prosecution Service communications counsel Damienne Darby told Castanet Kamloops via email that the decision to stay the charges in this case was made after the prosecutor on the file was handed additional information.

“After reviewing this information and the rest of the file materials, the prosecutor concluded the charge approval standard was no longer met. In these circumstances a stay of proceedings is the appropriate course of action,” Darby said via email.

Asked what further information came to light to warrant a stay of proceedings, Darby said the Crown, per policy, “does not share the reasoning behind Crown Counsel decision making in individual prosecutions, nor do we share information or materials from investigative files.”

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier told Castanet Kamloops via email that police forwarded the evidence it gathered to the prosecution, and the Crown initially approved charges upon review.

Napier Sid, however, that a subsequent Crown prosecutor who reviewed the available evidence for both arson investigations made a determination that no charges would be approved.

Police arrested Nelson in connection with the Kingston Avenue fire just days after it happened back on Jan. 14.

With him, police also arrested an alleged female accomplice who they said was connected to a Jan. 7 break-in and fire at a storage facility in the 700-block of Athabasca Street on the Tk’emlups reserve.

That woman was subsequently released. Nelson was arrested in connection with both fires.

Police said that in the case of the Kingston Avenue fire, the suspects potentially gained access by climbing a fence into a secure compound and set a pallet and cardboard box on fire.

In the Athabasca Street fire, the suspects, police said, stole $4,000 in tools and poured gasoline onto wood and set it on fire. No charges to date have come out of that investigation.

“Video footage from both incidents indicates the same alleged suspects may be responsible for both fires,” said Napier said in a release last month prior to the arrests.

Back in January, Kamloops’ top cop, Supt. Jeff Pelley stated the arson investigations were prioritized “given the risk to the public.”

Napier said in her email to Castanet on Thursday that both arson files are still being investigated, and any additional information that may lead to charge approval from the Crown will be forwarded to the office.

“Charge assessment in B.C. remains under the purview of the BC Crown. We respect their role and autonomy to make those decisions,” Napier said.

Anyone who can provide further information involving either of these investigations Kamloops RCMP or Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 or 250-314-1800 respectively and cite files 2026-1054 and 621.

Alternatively, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).