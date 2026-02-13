Kamloops News

Grave threat: Torture trial jury hears man was ordered to pick which of his children would die first

'Choose one of your kids'

Photo: KTW file FILE - A bible is pictured in a witness box inside a courtroom at the Kamloops Law Courts.

A Kamloops man says he was terrified when his captor threatened to “dig five graves” to bury him and his family, then ordered him to choose which of his three children would die first.

Brandon Hoodicoff’s cross-examination continued for a second full day on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court, where Devon Jules and Jessica Jules are standing trial together on charges stemming from a bizarre set of allegations dating back two years.

Jessica Jules was Hoodicoff’s wife in the spring of 2024, when the offences are alleged to have taken place. The two accused are not related and have never been in a relationship, according to prosecutors.

Devon Jules is charged with unlawful confinement and aggravated assault, while Jessica Jules is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. They are accused of torturing and maiming Hoodicoff over a period of weeks while he was being held against his will inside his own home in March and April of 2024.

Prosecutors allege Hoodicoff was beaten, branded and mutilated over a period of two weeks.

The jury has heard the violence included Hoodicoff having part of his ear sliced off and being beaten while his hands were tied behind his back.

Hoodicoff said the pain was “horrendous” and “very excruciating.”

Cocaine use spiked

Hoodicoff, who is now sober, said he and Jessica Jules used cocaine intermittently for years, but their use increased sharply in 2023 following a death and a cancer diagnosis in the family.

He said she began hanging out with Devon Jules during that time because he had access to large quantities of cocaine.

“She started using an enormous amount of cocaine, she started drinking every single day,” he said. “She looked sick.”

Hoodicoff said that was the situation at the end of March 2024, when Jessica Jules gave Devon Jules a key to their Kootenay Place home and invited him to move in.

He said he was excited about the new roommate because it meant easy access to drugs.

'Don’t hurt the kids'

Defence lawyer John Gustafson asked Hoodicoff on Thursday about a specific threat Devon Jules is alleged to have made.

“At one point he said he was going to dig five graves, does that sound familiar?” he asked.

“I recall something about that, yes,” Hoodicoff replied.

“And you understand that meant five graves for yourself, Jessica Jules and for your three children, right?” Gustafson asked.

“That was my understanding, yes,” he responded.

Hoodicoff said he was “pretty f---ing scared,” and pleaded with Devon Jules to “just kill me.”

“He told you to choose one of your kids, right?” Gustafson asked.

“Yes, that’s correct,” he replied.

Hoodicoff said he provided Devon Jules the name of one of his children, which upset his wife. She said, “I’ll do whatever you want, don’t hurt the kids,” jurors were told.

More cross-examination

Hoodicoff’s cross-examination is expected to continue on Friday.

The trial, in front of B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith, is scheduled to last four weeks.