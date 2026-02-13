Kamloops News

Kamloops Sports Council to take over Ribfest, aims to keep proceeds in local sport

Ribs to fuel Kamloops sports

Photo: KTW file photo A ribber lays some sauce down on a rack of ribs at a previous iteration of the Kamloops Ribfest.

The Kamloops Sports Council is taking over Ribfest starting this year, shifting control of the saucy summertime staple to an organization focused squarely on supporting local sport.

The council, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting, developing, and advocating for sport and events in Kamloops, announced this week that it will take the festival over from the Kamloops Daybreak Rotary Club, which has staged Ribfest for its entire 13-year run.

All proceeds will remain local and go toward sport, according to Duncan Olthuis, KSC executive director.

He said he hopes Ribfest will serve the KSC's mandate by helping serve the community and supporting local sport organizations with fundraising.

“We just want to make sure that this event, the torch is carried correctly, and that the great work that Daybreak Rotary did for this event and the city of Kamloops continues,” Olthuis told Castanet.

Money raised at Ribfest will be used to support local sports organizations and programs, including the KidSport Kamloops charity and other community-based groups across the city.

Teamwork required

In order to host the event, the sports council intends to partner with local sport organizations and clubs, which will contribute in a variety of ways to Ribfest — including planning, setup, logistics and event operations.

Olthuis told Castanet he cannot yet divulge which clubs will be assisting with this summer’s event, but he said there are local organizations already lined up to take it on.

In exchange for their help, the groups will receive a portion of the proceeds from each area they help staff.

Olthuis said the arrangement will provide a large volunteer base while offering individual groups a fundraising opportunity.

“That's a huge help for us,” he said.

Ribfest has raised more than $850,000 in support of local community initiatives in its 13 years.

Olthuis said that number will keep ticking up in future years — which will be good news for the community.

“We don't know this at this point, because we're still working through the first things, but we expect a fairly good economic boost to the city of Kamloops and to our local sport organizations,” he said.

The more things change

Olthuis said a KSC-run Ribfest will closely resemble previous editions of the event, featuring a large beverage garden, five ribbers competing to cook the best barbecue, live entertainment all weekend and a free family fun zone.

He said one of the five ribbers will be new this year, and the weekend of the 2026 event will remain the same from last year — Aug. 7 to Aug. 9.

He’s open to new ideas and initiatives, but Olthuis said no major changes are so far planned.

“Right now, we don't have any massive changes in the works,” he said.

Rotarian and previous event chair Danica Wilkinson said in a news release the transition of Ribfest from Rotary to the KSC is good news for Kamloops.

“As Rotarians, we are proud of the event we built in Kamloops, and are pleased to see it is still here to raise funds for the community and be a important summer economic driver,” she said.