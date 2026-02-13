Kamloops News

City of Kamloops says need for recovery-oriented housing, day spaces subject of meeting with minister

Photo: KTW file FILE - Flags fly outside Kamloops city hall.

Kamloops council pressed B.C.’s housing minister last month to support recovery-oriented housing and year-round day spaces for the city’s growing homeless population.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said the meeting, which included council and city staff, took place on Jan. 27. Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, attended virtually.

Bepple said council wanted to convey its support for more housing in Kamloops with a focus on recovery.

"We wanted to make sure that the ministry knew that that was something that our council supported, and that we're hoping the ministry can support that going forward as well," Bepple said.

She said the tone of the meeting was "very positive."

"Council appreciated that the minister took time to meet with us, and I can't speak for the minister, but I think that the ministry appreciates what the city and all of the agencies that we work with have been able to deliver for people in Kamloops in a broad spectrum of types of housing."

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said the meeting agenda touched on housing, community supports and municipal governance.

The statement said the city and the ministry “reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a constructive and solutions-focused partnership.”

“During the meeting, the city and province discussed a range of housing and support opportunities including how the province can help deliver recovery-oriented supportive housing, day spaces for unhoused individuals and shelter capacity,” the statement reads.

“They further highlighted the importance of coordinated solutions that support unhoused individuals while also addressing the impacts on nearby residents and businesses.”

The City of Kamloops said Boyle committed to having her office work with city staff to review data and look into opportunities for “improved coordination.”

The parties also exchanged updates on governance and legislative work underway, the statement said.

In November, Kamloops council requested a meeting with Boyle over its concern with provincial housing targets, citing a failure to recognize the role of market conditions in determining how many units are built.

The City of Kamloops fell short of its provincially mandated housing targets for the second year in a row, despite council approving hundreds of units.

Council also requested a meeting with provincial housing and health ministers in mid-December, dismayed at BC Housing’s decision to rescind a recovery-focused supportive housing proposal for a controversial site at Fortune Drive and Leigh Road.

Kamloops council also pressed the ministry that month to fund a year-round day space, citing a growing homelessness crisis and a lack of daytime services for the unhoused.