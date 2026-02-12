Kamloops News

City of Kamloops seeks input about Hillside Drive travel as staff mull future upgrades

Photo: City of Kamloops The City of Kamloops wants feedback on potential improvements on Hillside Drive.

The City of Kamloops is mulling major upgrades for Hillside Drive in Dufferin, organizing a drop-in information session to get feedback from residents in the city’s southwest.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said it is considering upgrades to the road curvature and frontage improvements to bolster capacity. A new transit stop and multi-use pathway are also being considered.

Residents in the city’s southwest sector are invited to speak to city staff and provide their input on Saturday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held in the Dufferin Elementary School gym.

Purvez Irani, the city’s transportation manager, said staff are hoping to hear residents’ experiences travelling in the area, any safety concerns, and ideas to improve traffic flow.

“This session is part of early conceptual transportation design work in the area and is intended to gather local insight before any firm decisions are made,” Irani said.

The city said these improvements are aimed at addressing long-term transportation needs and supporting future growth in the area.

That includes future users of the arena multiplex that will be built at 2070 Hillside Dr.

People can also go online to pinpoint challenges and areas of improvement on a digital map.