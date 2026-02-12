Kamloops News

Driver charged in relation to deadly 2024 crash outside North Kamloops store

Photo: Castanet FILE - A police officer takes a photo beneath a vehicle on Nov. 27, 2024, in a North Kamloops parking lot, where a person was struck and killed in an early-morning crash.

A Kamloops man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a person sitting outside a North Shore convenience store.

Emergency crews were called to the Canco in the 200-block of Tranquille Road at about 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2024.

Police said at the time that a person was struck by a car while sitting up against a wall outside the store.

Investigators could be seen in the parking lot hours after the incident taking photos of a Toyota sedan and what appeared to be bloodstains on the ground nearby.

Mark Earl Crick, 62, is charged with one count of driving without due care and attention, an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act.

He is slated to appear in Kamloops provincial court on March 12 for arraignment.