Power restored in Barnhartvale after outage put 1,500 BC Hydro customers in the dark
Power restored to 1,500
Photo: BC Hydro
A major power outage in Barnhartvale is impacting about 1,475 BC Hydro customers Wednesday afternoon.
UPDATE 5:40 p.m.
Power has been restored to about 1,500 Barnhartvale residents following an outage Wednesday afternoon.
BC Hydro has reported the cause of the outage to be contact with equipment.
ORIGINAL 3:23 p.m.
Nearly 1,500 BC Hydro customers in Barnharvale are without power on Wednesday afternoon.
According to BC Hydro, about 1,475 customers are being affected by a major outage south of the Trans Canada Highway in the Barnhartvale area.
A crew has been assigned to the outage, the cause of which is currently under investigation.
Power has been off since about 2:45 p.m. Updates will be posted on BC Hydro’s website.
