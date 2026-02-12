Kamloops News

Power restored in Barnhartvale after outage put 1,500 BC Hydro customers in the dark

Photo: BC Hydro A major power outage in Barnhartvale is impacting about 1,475 BC Hydro customers Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.

Power has been restored to about 1,500 Barnhartvale residents following an outage Wednesday afternoon.

BC Hydro has reported the cause of the outage to be contact with equipment.

ORIGINAL 3:23 p.m.

Nearly 1,500 BC Hydro customers in Barnharvale are without power on Wednesday afternoon.

According to BC Hydro, about 1,475 customers are being affected by a major outage south of the Trans Canada Highway in the Barnhartvale area.

A crew has been assigned to the outage, the cause of which is currently under investigation.

Power has been off since about 2:45 p.m. Updates will be posted on BC Hydro’s website.