Kamloops News  

BC Hydro crew assigned to Barnhartvale power outage impacting 1,500 customers

Nearly 1,500 in the dark

Josh Dawson - Feb 11, 2026 / 3:23 pm | Story: 598868

Nearly 1,500 BC Hydro customers in Barnharvale are without power on Wednesday afternoon.

According to BC Hydro, about 1,475 customers are being affected by a major outage south of the Trans Canada Highway in the Barnhartvale area.

A crew has been assigned to the outage, the cause of which is currently under investigation.

Power has been off since about 2:45 p.m. Updates will be posted on BC Hydro’s website.

