Kamloops News

BC Hydro crew assigned to Barnhartvale power outage impacting 1,500 customers

Nearly 1,500 in the dark

Photo: BC Hydro A major power outage in Barnhartvale is impacting about 1,475 BC Hydro customers Wednesday afternoon.

Nearly 1,500 BC Hydro customers in Barnharvale are without power on Wednesday afternoon.

According to BC Hydro, about 1,475 customers are being affected by a major outage south of the Trans Canada Highway in the Barnhartvale area.

A crew has been assigned to the outage, the cause of which is currently under investigation.

Power has been off since about 2:45 p.m. Updates will be posted on BC Hydro’s website.