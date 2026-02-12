Kamloops News

Flags lowered across Kamloops as community acknowledges tragic Tumbler Ridge shooting

Flags lowered to half mast

Photo: Kristen Holliday Flags at Kamloops city hall were lowered on Wednesday after fatal shootings in the northern B.C. community of Tumbler Ridge.

Flags across Kamloops are flying at half mast on Wednesday as a symbol of mourning after the northern B.C. community of Tumbler Ridge was rocked by a fatal mass shooting.

Kamloops city council issued a statement Wednesday saying flags at all municipal facilities will fly at half mast until Wednesday, Feb. 18, to mark the tragedy.

Flags have also been lowered on the campus of Thompson Rivers University and outside the Thompson-Nicola Regional District civic building on Victoria Street.

Condolences have been pouring in from around the globe in the wake of the tragedy.

RCMP said Wednesday that eight victims died after shootings took place at a high school and a residence in Tumbler Ridge. Two victims were airlifted to hospital and remain in serious condition, and 25 more people were assessed for injuries in the wake of the shooting.

The suspected shooter has been identified by Mounties as 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, who died by suicide on Tuesday.

Police continue to investigate.