Kamloops Elks Lodge makes donation to support local curling club

Photo: Kamloops Elks Lodge (Pictured from far left to far right) Curling club coordinator Kelsey Samborsky, Lodge secretary treasurer Wayne Saboe. (Back row from left to right) Club instructors, Derick Learmonth, Brad Thompson and Calder Fadden.

The Kamloops Elks Lodge 44 has made a $3,000 donation to the Kamloops Junior Curling Club.

Members of the lodge and curling club recently dropped in on the club to present them with a giant cheque for the funds.

The Kamloops lodge is part of the Elks of Canada — a Canadian volunteer organization of men and women serving communities since 1912.

The Elks of Canada have given numerous volunteer hours and have more than 200 lodges and 7,000-plus members.