Kamloops Elks Lodge makes donation to support local curling club

Michael Potestio - Feb 11, 2026 / 6:00 pm | Story: 598845

The Kamloops Elks Lodge 44 has made a $3,000 donation to the Kamloops Junior Curling Club.

Members of the lodge and curling club recently dropped in on the club to present them with a giant cheque for the funds.

The Kamloops lodge is part of the Elks of Canada — a Canadian volunteer organization of men and women serving communities since 1912.

The Elks of Canada have given numerous volunteer hours and have more than 200 lodges and 7,000-plus members.

