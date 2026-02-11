Kamloops News

Charges filed against New Gold, former New Afton manager over missing engineering plans before fatal accident

Photo: New Gold Underground operations at New Gold's New Afton mine near Kamloops.

Charges have been laid in connection with a workplace accident five years ago that killed an underground miner at Kamloops’ New Afton mine, alleging proper engineering plans were never completed and safety checks were skipped.

Ray Rosenberg, 35, died on Feb. 2, 2021, when mud rushed into the confined underground space in which he was working.

Mine operator New Gold Inc. and John Ritter, who was New Afton's general manager at the time, are each facing three charges of contravening the provisions of the Mines Act.

According to court documents, they are accused of violating safety regulations at New Afton by failing to have proper engineering plans, not fully checking safety risks and conducting unsafe work underground.

The first count alleges they did not keep the mine site free of dangerous conditions, the second that they allowed construction of a structure without engineering plans, and the third that they connected two underground structures “without a thorough examination of the workings.”

A New Gold spokesperson told Castanet the company is aware of the charges.

“We are reviewing the materials and, as such, cannot comment further at this time on the specific charges,” Brandon Throop said via email. “The health and safety of its workforce has always been and continues to be a priority for New Afton."

The offences are alleged to have taken place between March of 2020 and the day of the slide that killed Rosenberg.

Both Ritter and New Gold are scheduled to make their first appearances in Kamloops provincial court on March 16.

Flurry of activity

The charges were laid on Jan. 26, the day before a former senior New Gold engineer filed a wrongful dismissal lawsuit alleging key safety requirements for underground caves were sidestepped at New Afton.

Sarah Anderson’s notice of civil claim alleges she was fired after blowing the whistle last summer about safety concerns regarding the mine’s cave management plan, which she alleged lacked the required engineering sign-off.

New Gold filed a response last week refuting Anderson’s claim.

Jan. 27 was also the day New Gold shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of a US$7-billion takeover by U.S.-based Coeur Mining.

The sale is still subject to court approval. New Gold has said it expects the transaction to be complete sometime in the first half of 2026.