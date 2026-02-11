Kamloops News

Central Interior Business Accelerator inviting tech-enabled ventures to take part in accelerator program

AI solutions for businesses

Photo: Pexels

The Central Interior Business Accelerator is looking for businesses to partake in its hand-on workshop series it says will make ventures “investment ready and globally competitive."

CIBA's Interior AI Commercialization Sprint is open to B.C.-based, early-stage and tech-enabled ventures with a working MVP — minimum viable product.

The workshop series is delivered over five sessions between February and April, starting with a two-day “BaseCamp” at the end of February that’s designed for businesses looking to grow. Participants will then have two weeks to take that knowledge and apply it in the real market.

After a deep-dive into AI integration strategies and market positioning, participants will then work with TRU faculty and student teams to “prototype AI solutions tailored” to their ventures.

“This initiative creates a powerful applied learning environment for our students while directly supporting regional innovation,” said Dr. Musfiq Rahman, chair of computing science at TRU.

“Through faculty mentorship and student-led AI prototyping, our students gain real-world experience while helping founders advance their ventures.”

The projects and pitches will be refined through that process for three weeks before culminating in a “final investor showcase” that’s designed to prepare participants for conversations with customers, partners and “capital providers.”

Ventures that go through the program with receive support afterwards, including debrief sessions and structured follow ups.

“This program reflects CIBA’s commitment to building a stronger, more competitive innovation pipeline in the BC Interior,” said Sachin Singh, Executive Director of CIBA.

The program starts on Feb. 28 and is limited to 14 ventures. It costs $199 before tax.

Further details on the accelerator are available online.