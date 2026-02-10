Lillooet couple wins $2.5 million in Lotto 6/49 draw
Lillooet couple nets $2.5M
A Lillooet couple has won $2.5 million after purchasing a lotto ticket in their local Pharmasave.
In a news release, BCLC said the couple, identified as Rene L. and Brittany C., discovered they were multi-millionaires after matching six out of six numbers in the Jan. 31 Lotto 6/49 draw.
“My first thought was, ‘No!’ And then I jumped up and showed Brittany,” Rene said in a statement. “Brittany thought I was playing a trick on her and wanted to go to the store to check if it was real.”
The win sunk in after checking the ticket at the Pharmasave on Main Street in Lillooet.
The pair split the $5-million jackpot with another ticket purchased in Quebec, securing their $2.5 million prize.
“It feels unreal,” Brittany said.
The couple said they celebrated the win over dinner together, and plan to pay off their current mortgage while hunting for their next dream home.
They said they are looking forward to financial freedom.
“We can enjoy life and spend more time with our kids,” Brittany said.
