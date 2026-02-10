Decade Resources revives exploration at historic Bonaparte deposit north of Kamloops
Miner hopes to strike gold
A B.C. exploration company is planning fresh drilling north of Kamloops, targeting a property with a history of high-grade gold.
Decade Resources says it will drill the Bonaparte property, located about 50 kilometres north of Kamloops, which has previously produced gold through bulk sampling and limited mining activity.
According to the company, historic mining at the site produced thousands of ounces of gold and samples show great potential. At least 3,000 metres of drilling is planned on the site for 2026.
Ed Kruchkowski, president of Decade Resources, said the Bonaparte site looks to be home to an epithermal vein — a highly concentrated deposit relatively shallow underground.
“We are excited to have a project to drill for this kind of system,” he said.
The Bonaparte mine has not been operational since 2018, according to B.C.’s Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals.
Last year, the mine’s owner was fined $220,000 for illegally burying garbage on the property.
