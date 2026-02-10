Kamloops News

Former Kamloops fire chief Neill Moroz dies after short battle with work-related cancer

Mourning former fire chief

Photo: KTW File The City of Kamloops says retired KFR Fire Chief Neill Moroz has died after a battle with cancer. He led the city's fire department from 2009 to 2013.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is mourning the death of retired chief Neill Moroz, remembered for nearly 30 years of service to the city.

City council paused for a moment of silence on Tuesday to honour the former chief.

Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc said Moroz died after a short battle with cancer, which has been determined to have been connected to his work as a firefighter.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce that retired Fire Chief Neill Moroz passed away,” Uzeloc said.

He said Moroz started at KFR in 1985, rising through the ranks until he became fire chief in 2009.

“He retired in 2013 after 28 years of dedicated service to KFR and the City of Kamloops,” Uzeloc said.

While chief, Moroz spent three weeks at Ground Zero in New York City in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack on the World Trade Center.

He told Kamloops This Week in a 2011 interview that he will never forget the gratitude shown by New York firefighters to first responders from elsewhere, like him, who answered the call for help.

“There’s a very strong sense of commitment we have to each other," he said. "We have a job that puts us in danger all the time, and we have a strong support network because of that."

Tributes to Moroz have been posted on Kamloops Fire Fighters’ Facebook page.

“His commitment, leadership and service to our fire department and the community will never be forgotten,” reads a post from page administrators.