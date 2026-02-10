Kamloops News

Jurors warned about graphic testimony in case where Kamloops man was 'tortured, maimed'

Jury hearing torture trial

Photo: KTW file FILE - A bible is pictured in a witness box inside a courtroom at the Kamloops Law Courts.

A trial got underway at the Kamloops Law Courts on Monday for two people accused of torturing and maiming a man over a period of weeks, starting with a warning for jurors about the graphic nature of the evidence they are expected to hear.

Devon Jules and Jessica Jules, who are not related, are standing trial together in B.C. Supreme Court, charged in connection with a bizarre set of allegations dating back to the spring of 2024.

Devon Jules is charged with unlawful confinement and aggravated assault, while Jessica Jules is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The complainant is Jessica Jules’ husband.

The allegations were laid out broadly for jurors on Monday afternoon in Crown prosecutor Camille Cook’s opening statement. She said the complainant, Brandon Hoodicoff, was “tortured, maimed and harmed” by the two Jules in March and April of 2024.

Cook said Hoodicoff and Jessica Jules were “going through a rough patch” in their marriage early in 2024, around which time she reconnected with Devon Jules, an old acquaintance. He eventually moved in to the couple’s home on the Tk’emlups reserve.

In her opening statement, Cook described Jessica Jules as Devon Jules' "second in command" in a drug-dealing network he was looking to get off the ground. Jurors were told the trio "would consume drugs and alcohol together and with others."

Cook accused Jessica Jules of using "various tools to cut and burn Mr. Hoodicoff" because he violated some of the rules Devon Jules set up for the "crew."

"I pause to warn you here, the evidence that we anticipate you hearing may be hard to listen to and the situations being described are unfathomable,” she told the jury.

"You don't have to decide why the situations happened, you just have to decide at the end of the day whether Mr. and Ms. Jules are guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Ear partially severed

The first witness called by prosecutors on Monday was one of the Mounties who responded to the initial call to police on April 17, 2024.

RCMP Const. Cody Lockwood said he met up with Hoodicoff at a picnic table outside a gas station on the Halston Connector, where he he was shown a gruesome injury.

“He directed my attention to the one side of his head where his ear was, and the top quarter portion of the ear had been severed off and looked like it had been burned,” Lockwood said.

“And then he lifted up his shirt and showed me some marks on his chest and abdomen area that would appear to have been cuts or scars from an unknown object.”

Lockwood said Hoodicoff pointed the finger at the two Jules. Jessica Jules was arrested immediately and Devon Jules was taken into custody a few hours later, after police found him at a motel on Columbia Street.

Hoodicoff is expected to take the witness stand on Tuesday.

The trial, in front of B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith, is scheduled to run for four weeks.