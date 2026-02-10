Kamloops News

Downtown Kamloops supportive housing facility will reopen to clients following major renovations

$10M facelift for Crossroads

Residents will return to a downtown Kamloops supportive housing facility this week now that a major $10-million overhaul of the building is mostly complete.

The Crossroads, located at Sixth Avenue and Seymour Street, has been shuttered for more than a year, during which time work crews have upgraded suites, restructured the office, added a new elevator, updated the HVAC system and installed new flooring and walls.

The 51-unit facility is operated by ASK Wellness Society, and executive officer Bob Hughes said the building was in “appalling” condition before the renovations.

“It was really to a point where we were advising the province and Interior Health, saying, ‘Listen, we just can't keep operating this,’” Hughes said.

“We're very grateful to BC Housing and the province for recognizing what we needed to do, not what necessarily they wanted to do, and so we've seen a massive transformation of the building.”

He said rent will be set at $500 a month. Services includes around-the-clock staffing that can link residents to access to medication, nursing for primary health care needs, employment and recovery programs.

Hughes said the facility is also looking into options to add a meal service, as well.

“I’ve always equated it as, supportive housing is a way to keep the building off the street and the street out of the building,” he said.

“It really is being able to provide that kind of needed guardrails of support for many of the people that struggle with being able to kind of maintain their own independent housing.”

About 25 residents are returning starting on Wednesday, after having been moved out in the fall of 2024 to leased rooms at a Valleyview motel. Hughes said many of them have lived at Crossroads for upwards of 10 to 15 years.

The total cost of the renovations, including the motel relocation, is about $9.9 million. Hughes said the project was funded through BC Housing’s Community Partnership Initiatives and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

The remaining 26 units at Crossroads are expected to be filled over the coming months.

“Those will be folks that will be coming out of the shelter who have been absolutely homeless that would be saying, I’m ready to make that leap to come into supportive housing,” Hughes said.

“We’ve already done that work with the Coordinated Access, which is a group of organizations led by Interior Health, that would be really at and saying who’s the right fit, we’ve assessed them for their need for it, they’re ready, they’re motivated and they’re appropriate to come into this neighbourhood and be good neighbours.”

Work still needs to be completed on the facade of the building and Hughes hopes efforts to finish work on the facility’s outdoor amenity area will complete this spring.

Hughes said shelters in Kamloops are consistently at capacity and supportive housing is in dire need, but he’s also calling on the province to invest in recovery-focused housing as well.

“The call to action, definitely in Kamloops, with many of our operators have been saying, ‘Hey, this is great. We need shelters. We need low barrier, but we also need complementary, recovery-focused housing’ and I think that's what’s the biggest push right now,” he said.