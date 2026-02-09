Kamloops News

Kamloops city council committee to decide on new fire hall, training centre

Council mulls new spending

Photo: KTW file photo Kamloops city hall.

Kamloops council members will be asked to decide Tuesday which additional projects, if any, they want to see funded and built into the city's five-year financial plan — including a long-proposed protective services training centre.

Three supplemental budget items have been presented to council’s committee of the whole for approval. These include funding for the training centre, a fire hall in Dallas and increasing financial support for trades apprenticeships at the city.

“All three of these items have impacts on the 2027 budget and the 2026-30 Financial Plan, but do not have any impact on the 2026 budget,” reads a staff report prepared for Tuesday’s meeting.

“Council’s consideration of them now supports a longer-term outlook into planning new services.”

The protective services training centre is estimated to cost about $3.2 million over five years, including $499,000 in 2027 and nearly $1 million in 2028.

The centre would provide a place for protective services agencies from across the region, including RCMP and firefighters, to complete necessary training.

David Hallinan, the city’s corporate services director, said in a budget meeting last month that the only training centre is currently in the Lower Mainland — and the city pays for its first responders to travel.

However, the city has said this facility would eventually generate revenue and municipal cost savings once operational as regional protective services agencies attend Kamloops for training, and local first responders won't need to travel out of town.

A protective services training facility has been discussed in the past, with funding denied by council during last year's budget discussions. In 2021, the former council turned down a plan to build an $8.7 million police training centre.

Council members are also considering construction costs for Kamloops Fire Rescue Station 6 in Dallas, estimated to be $27.1 million.

Last year, council approved the transition of this station from a paid on-call model to a fully staffed, full-time fire hall, responding to higher call volume and increased growth in east Kamloops.

Demolishing the existing building and putting up temporary facilities would cost $1.46 million in 2027, and the purchasing of equipment would cost $20,000 in 2028. The majority of the costs would come due in 2029, when about $26 million would be needed for station construction.

The City of Kamloops is also mulling an annual $101,600 increase in funding to bolster apprenticeship training opportunities.

“Offering temporary term apprentice opportunities is critical for future workforce development and successful recruitment,” reads a staff report for council. “The apprentices we train today become the skilled tradespeople we hire tomorrow.”

Reports on all three budget items can be viewed in full here.