Kamloops News

Kamloops-area man convicted of animal cruelty will remain behind bars until summer after repeatedly violating house arrest

Puppy mill operator jailed

Photo: BC SPCA FILE - These three emaciated dogs were among more than a dozen seized in December of 2022 from a breeder in the North Thompson area.

The operator of a North Thompson puppy mill from which investigators seized more than a dozen animals will be behind bars until summer.

Kurtis Elliot was convicted of animal cruelty last spring in relation to a seizure by BC SPCA constables in December of 2022.

Court heard 15 animals were seized from his property, many of them found to be living in distress and suffering from frostbite.

The animals found on Elliot’s property were described as being severely emaciated, and some of them were ingesting plastic, bedding and plywood due to hunger. Three of the dogs were put down due to suffering.

Elliot was sentenced to house arrest, but has been in jail since before Christmas after failing to comply with the terms of his sentence.

He breached his conditions twice — most recently on Dec. 22, when he was not home for a police curfew check shortly after midnight.

Elliot was arrested two days later, on Christmas Eve, and had his conditional sentence order collapsed last month after prosecutors argued his conduct was “making a mockery” of the house arrest sentence.

According to the BC SPCA, Elliot is expected to get out of jail in July.