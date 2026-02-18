Popsicle stick competition looks to build bridges, spans four age categories
Build a Popsicle stick bridge
The TRU Popsicle Stick Bridge Contest will return next month for its 21st year, with participants set to compete in four categories.
The goal is simple — build the strongest bridge possible using only 100 Popsicle sticks and white glue. The span has to cover a 500-millimetre gap, but that’s the only design requirement.
Competitors are welcome in elementary, high school, open and corporate categories. The corporate category is open to professional engineers or engineering firms only.
Winners will receive a $50 cash prize, with smaller prizes for second and third.
The event is scheduled to run on Saturday, March 7, inside the Trades and Technology Building on TRU’s campus.
For more information about the event and who is eligible to compete, click here.
