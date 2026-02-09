Kamloops News

Driver sought by police after man struck, dragged in Kamloops shopping centre parking lot

Seriously hurt in hit and run

Photo: Josh Dawson This parking lot at Columbia Place shopping centre was the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, that left a Kamloops man with a broken leg.

A young couple is hoping police will find answers after a man was “mowed down" and dragged by a speeding SUV outside a busy Kamloops shopping plaza.

Emergency crews were called on Friday evening to the Columbia Place shopping centre, at the corner of Summit Drive and Columbia Street, for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Carston Turner, 31, told Castanet Kamloops he and his girlfriend walked out of the Save-On Foods shortly before 6:30 p.m., headed to their vehicle parked near the BC Liquor store across the lot. He said a silver SUV “came ripping by” as they walked toward their pickup.

“He must have been going 50 km/h in the parking lot,” he said.

According to Turner, the SUV turned around and came back at them again, narrowly clipping him with a side mirror.

“It was kind of like, ‘What the hell?’ This guy just went out of his way to floor it past us,” he said. “He must have done another U-turn, and he comes back and rocks me.”

Turner said the force of the impact pulled him under the SUV, which then spit him out on the pavement between Save-On Foods and the nearby A&W. He described the impact as being “absolutely mowed down."

"When I got hit, everything went flying and my body got sucked under the car,” he said. "My leg went around the wheel, dragged me probably five or six feet, so I've got road rash all over my side."

He said he suffered a compound fracture in his leg and a dislocated foot, injuries that will take some time to heal.

The ordeal was traumatizing for him and his 25-year-old girlfriend, and they are both hopeful witnesses will contact police so the attacker can be caught.

Turner said he got a good look at the driver before he was struck, but did not get the vehicle's plate information. He said the driver appeared angry and was shouting swear words, but looked to be pretty normal beyond that.

“He looked like a regular guy to be quite honest with you — button-up shirt, beard,” he said. “He didn’t look like a drug addict or someone who would steal a car or anything along those lines."

Turner said police are hoping to get surveillance video on Monday from a nearby bank that could help investigators identify the vehicle.

Kamloops Mounties told Castanet they expect to have something to say about the incident later in the day on Monday. This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.