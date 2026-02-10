Kamloops News

Third annual Kamloops Black Film Festival now screening at Paramount Theatre

Photo: KTW file FILE - The Paramount Theatre, 503 Victoria St.

The third annual Kamloops Black Film Festival is now underway at the Paramount Theatre downtown, with two more weekends of movies still to come.

The festival kicked off Sunday, Feb. 8 with a screening of Canadian thriller 40 Acres.

Double Oscar-winner Judas and the Black Messiah is up next on Feb. 15, followed by the 16-time Oscar nominated and hit horror film Sinners on Feb. 22.

The KFS said the festival “celebrates Black storytelling and artistry in cinema and explores the diverse cultures and rich history of the global Black community.”

“Our goal is to drive ongoing conversation around the unique perspectives the Black community brings to cinema,” the online event listing reads.

Cultural events and performances will also be included in the festival, with the aim of shinning a spotlight on Black creatives and businesses in Kamloops.

It’s the Kamloops Film Society’s third edition of the festival, and is being organized in partnership with the Caribbean Diaspora Society of Kamloops, the Valid Dreams Foundation and Cultural Voices Film Society.

Tickets and further information on this year’s festival is available on the KFS website.