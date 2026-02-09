Kamloops News

Declining enrolment, post-secondary uncertainty stall plans for new TRU Students' Union building

Building plan losing steam

Photo: Josh Dawson Thompson Rivers University Students' Union members vote on a motion during the union's annual general meeting on Jan. 27.

Declining student enrolment at Thompson Rivers University and uncertainty around shifts in the post-secondary sector is slowing the plans of the students' union to develop a new building on campus.

The union's revenues fell by about $300,000 from 2024 to 2025, to approximately $5.7 million overall. About $100,000 of that is due to decreasing membership dues.

TRUSU has budgeted its revenue to fall to a little over $5.1 million in the 2026-27 academic year, with an expected surplus of about $116,000.

The organization has been saving up for years for a new building on campus, typically putting away between $400,000 and $500,000 annually. But that is expected to look different this year.

“We were able to balance the full budget this year, with the exception that we saved less money for future capital for our building long-term. That was how we essentially balanced the budget,” said TRUSU executive director Nathan Lane.

“It’s basically going to reduce the amount that we saved in that year for our future building by 50 per cent.”

But he doesn't think that will become a trend that continues over future years.

TRUSU is budgeting for further decrease in on-campus enrolment and “relatively conservatively” for open learning membership. All on-campus students pay dues, and open learning students will begin paying for the first time next fall.

"I actually think that the only reason that became an issue was because last year we had international students declining and we hadn't yet onboarded open learning students, so I think it will be sort of a one time issue that we would have," Lane said.

“There’ll be an increase in revenue from adding new members, but there’s also a cost of delivery of service for those new members as well."

He doesn’t think the union will have to keep dipping into future capital savings to balance its budget and he said there’s been no impact on services for students, at least in the upcoming year.

Lane said he thinks TRUSU is in a “pretty stable financial position.”

He said a location next to the House of Learning has been secured for the new students’ union building and it will be added to TRU’s campus master plan.

There’s no conceptual design or timeline for development currently, meaning TRUSU doesn’t have an estimated amount it’s trying to save for the building and it could be decades before construction begins.

Lane said so far "not very much" has been saved for the new building, as the students union only paid off their current digs several years ago.

Beyond finances, Lane said shifting student demographics, program reviews and possible eliminations at TRU and a major provincial review of B.C.’s post-secondary sector will also likely stall planning for the new building.

"Likely until the review is over and we see, sort of, what the long-term impact of international student enrolment is, we won't even start the planning for that space," he said.

“It’s mostly the uncertainty of, sort of, knowing what our membership is going to be, and that’s really only going to play out over time.”