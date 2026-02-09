Kamloops Naturalist Club cuts down invasive trees to make way for native species
Trees to be replaced
The Kamloops Naturalist Club in collaboration with a chainsaw crew from BC Parks helped remove non-native trees from the Tranquille pond area earlier this month.
In a social media post the club said the stand of mostly Manitoba Maples were cut down in the area as part of a multi-year restoration project.
“These weedy, non-native trees are making way for native cottonwoods, red osier dogwood, and expanded willow patches,” the club said. “Those species are better adapted to the area, providing food and habitat for more wildlife, than introduced species.”
The trees have been chipped, and will continue to help the environment by suppressing invasive weeds, enriching soil carbon and helping store water around our restoration plantings from last summer, the club said.
Pieces of wood too large for the chipper will be strategically placed as coarse woody debris, further enhancing habitat for snakes.
