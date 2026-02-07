Kamloops News

Sun Peaks Resort receives Great Place to Work designation two years in a row

A certified top employer

Photo: Castanet Sun Peaks Resort file photo.

Sun Peaks Resort has received a prestigious designation based entirely on what current employees say about their work experience.

In a press release, Canada’s second-largest ski resort announced it has received certification for the second consecutive year from Great Place To Work — a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviours.

Recertification as a Great Place to Work provides an opportunity for the company to celebrate this achievement while also differentiating itself as a destination employer within the recreation and hospitality sector, the release said, adding that it also enables the company to explore further strengthening workplace culture at Sun Peaks Resort and Sun Peaks Grand Hotel.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the vice president of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work, said in the release.

"By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Sun Peaks Resort/Sun Peaks Grand Hotel stand out as a top company to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Helen Davies, chief people and culture officer at Sun Peaks Resort and Sun Peaks Grand Hotel, said in the release that earning recognition last year confirmed that they were doing a good job, but the insights from the survey also highlighted where the resort had opportunities to improve.

“That feedback has been a key area of focus for us over the past 12 months. Recertification in 2026 reinforces that we are on the right track in co-creating a workplace and company culture our teams are proud to be part of,” she said in the release.

“As a world-class tourism destination, we know our employees make a meaningful difference in delivering an exceptional guest experience, and we thank them for their dedication, passion, and honest feedback.”

According to the resort, employee feedback is gathered through formal channels, such as the Great Place to Work survey, as well as through more informal opportunities, such as its employee-led Kaleidoscope Committee.

Now in its second year, the committee represents a diverse range of departments and demographics, bringing employee perspectives to the table and serving as a sounding board for leadership on new initiatives and ideas.

Sun Peaks Resort employs nearly 250 permanent employees, along with more than 600 seasonal team members during the winter ski season and more than 250 seasonal team members during the summer bike, hike, and golf season.